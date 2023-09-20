Bureau of Land Management hosts wild horse and burro placement event in Missouri

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro placement event on November 3-4, 2023, offering approximately 30 to 70 excess animals gathered from western rangelands. The event will take place at the Civil War Arena, 11838 Civil War Rd., Carthage, Missouri.

“The BLM’s goal is to place animals removed from overpopulated herds into good, private homes,” said Northeastern States Deputy District Manager Shannon McCrory. “Thanks to the help of its partners and innovative tools like the Adoption Incentive Program and the Online Corral, the BLM has doubled the rate of private care placement over the last five years compared to the previous five years. The Northeastern States District is proud to have helped in increasing these numbers and continues to strive to place as many animals as possible into good homes.”

Adoptions and sales will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT on Friday, November 3, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 4. Scheduling an appointment is preferred; adoptions and sales are first-come, first-served at the event. Make an appointment to reserve your spot today! Appointments can be made via email at [email protected]. The BLM requests that all potential buyers and adopters disclose their top three preferred time slots when making appointments.

The BLM’s Adoption Incentive Program was designed to help improve rangeland health in overpopulated herd management areas in the western states and to save taxpayer costs for animals held at off-range holding facilities. Through this program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $1,000 after one year of issuance of the certificate of title for an untrained wild horse or burro. The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption with an adoption fee of $125 per animal.

Animals that are over 10 years old or younger animals that were unsuccessfully adopted out to new homes three times may be sold. BLM staff will be available to identify these animals to interested, qualified buyers. Purchasers will receive immediate ownership of the animals.

To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro program, visit this link.

