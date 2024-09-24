Building Inspector’s report highlights rental inspections in Trenton

The Trenton Building Inspector’s office conducted 16 building inspections between August 9 and September 17, according to a recent report from Building Inspector Wes Barone. Of these inspections, 15 were for rental properties, while one was related to a dangerous building issue.

In the same time frame, 17 permit applications were submitted. Eleven of the applications were for building permits, five were for right-of-way permits, and one was for occupancy.

Additionally, the report noted that eight citations or notices were issued.

