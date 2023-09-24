Building and Nuisance Board to address several properties at Monday meeting

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board is set to convene Monday evening, September 25, 2023, with several properties on the agenda for discussion. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Trenton City Hall.

Among the properties up for discussion are “Declarations of Nuisances” at 2201 Park Lane, 505 Wiggins Street, and 1717 Chicago Street. Additionally, public hearings are scheduled concerning 2102 Park Lane and 1615 Tindall Avenue.

The board will also review a category termed “Findings of Fact,” which includes properties located at 1416 Chestnut Street, 510 East 17th Street, 308 South Main Street, and 418 West 13th Court.

Furthermore, the agenda indicates a certificate of existence of a dangerous building recorded at the courthouse pertaining to 824 Custer Street.

The board will also provide updates on the current structures and nuisances during the meeting.

Related