Five addresses are on the agenda for the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board meeting on February 28, 2022.

The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall at 6 pm and will be available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/87404304596. Two of the addresses are listed under the declaration of a nuisance, one under public hearing, and two under findings of fact.

The agenda also includes updates on current structures and nuisances.

