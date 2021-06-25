Budget amendments approved by Laredo R-7 Board of Education

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved amendments for the 2020-2021 budget and approved the 2021-2022 budget on June 24.

The 2020-2021 budget was amended to match actual revenues and expenditures. No information was provided on anticipated revenues and expenditures for 2021-2022.

The board also approved a Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service Plan, a Missouri School Boards Association policy and forms update, and a transportation report.

Laredo R-7’s audit date is August 5th.

An executive session was held to discuss personnel matters.

