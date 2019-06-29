Bucklin woman killed, another life-flighted to Columbia after crash on Highway 129

One Bucklin resident was killed and another was injured in the collision on Thursday of two vehicles on Highway 129 in eastern Linn County one mile north of Bucklin.

Authorities report a van had crossed the center line and entered the path of an approaching pickup truck. The driver of the van, 76-year-old Charlotte Copple of Bucklin, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Linn County Coroner. The driver of a pickup, 63-year-old Jerry Main of Bucklin, received serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight) to University Hospital in Columbia.

Charlotte Copple is the first traffic fatality this year investigated by the Highway Patrol in Linn County.

Assistance was provided by officers of the major crash investigation team, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Medical Services, and the Marceline Fire Department.

Neither driver was using a seat belt and both vehicles were demolished.