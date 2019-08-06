Bucklin woman injured in rollover crash on Highway 129

A Bucklin resident received minor injuries in a rollover accident five miles north of Bucklin, in eastern Linn County.

Fifty-eight-year-old Lori Jackson of Bucklin was taken by ambulance to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

An investigator reported she was southbound on Highway 129 when she swerved the car she was driving to miss a deer in the road. The car went off the right side of the highway where it struck a fence and overturned.

The car was demolished in the accident Monday morning at 6:30 and the driver was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.