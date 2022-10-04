Bucklin man charged with rape and attempted rape of a child

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Bucklin man has been charged in Linn County with two counts of felony first-degree statutory rape or attempted rape involving a person less than 12 years of age.

The charges for 49-year-old Daniel Lee Burns stem from February 2017. Bond was set at $150,000 cash only.

Burns is to be on house arrest with an ankle monitor to be hooked up prior to release. He is not to have any contact with the two alleged victims or their families or enter onto any premises where they reside, work, or go to school. He is also not to have contact with anyone under 18 years old.

The court ordered that the probable cause statement be kept confidential to protect the victims’ rights.