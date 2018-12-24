BTC Bank raises over $14,000 for charity in 2018

BTC Bank raised $14,500 this year for charities chosen by employees. The money was raised by employees who had the option of paying $5 to wear jeans to work each Friday.

Donations collected from Jeans Day went to various charities, including area angel trees, customers with hardships, shop with a cop programs, ministerial alliances, food pantries, adopt a family programs, Backpack Buddies, FosterAdopt Connect, YMCAs, school lunches for students who cannot afford them, and gift certificates for food.

Employees chose the charities as a team, and an employee at each location had an opportunity to present a check to a local charity on behalf of a branch.

BTC Bank President Doug Fish says the bank tries to give its employees a sense of ownership with Jeans Day. BTC Bank was founded in 1919 and is based in Bethany. It also has locations in Trenton, Gallatin, Chillicothe, Pattonsburg, Albany, Carrollton, and Beaman in Missouri as well as Lamoni, Iowa.