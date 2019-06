The BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation’s “Fore the Kids Golf Tournament” recently raised $20,152.00 to benefit area youth.

BTC Bank Marketing Assistant Ashley Woody says the money was raised through sponsorships, golfing teams, a silent auction, a raffle, and hole contests.

There were four levels of sponsors and Copeland Development and Construction Company, Incorporated was the only platinum sponsor. There were six gold, 11 silver, and four bronze sponsors.