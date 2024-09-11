Brush fire threatens outbuilding on Dogwood Lane in Trenton

On the afternoon of September 10, 2024, a brush fire was reported at 462 Dogwood Lane in Trenton, Missouri. The fire, which started as a small controlled burn, quickly spread beyond containment, threatening a nearby outbuilding. The incident occurred at approximately 1:34 p.m. and lasted for around 45 minutes.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene following a 911 notification. Firefighters arrived to find the blaze moving toward an outbuilding. Immediate action was taken by deploying a 1-inch booster line to extinguish the fire, preventing any structural damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation, with the possibility that the controlled burn extended beyond its intended boundaries. The Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County EMS also provided assistance during the incident.

