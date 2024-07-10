Brush Arbor celebrates 40 years with community church services July 10-14

Share To Your Social Network

Brush Arbor will celebrate 40 years with community church services starting Wednesday evening, July 10. The services will be held at the Lineville, Iowa City Park through July 13 at 6:30 p.m., with a meal starting at 6 p.m. on July 14.

Gary Porter of Mercer stated that two pastors will speak each evening.

There will be a children’s sermon each evening, and prizes will be awarded.

July 10 will be Youth Night with speakers Scott and Jenna Tatum. There will be bounce houses for children before and after the service.

July 11 will feature Josh Daniels with Psalm 100 Ministries.

July 12 will include Mercer Baptist Church Pastor Ron Helton and Lineville Assembly of God Church Pastor Norma Gott.

Christian Comedian Jonnie W. of Nashville, Tennessee, and Mercer Assembly of God Church Pastor Phil Huffman will lead the service on July 13.

July 14 is Family Night. Porter said Serve Mercer County will serve a free meal before the Mercies Bridge Band performs.

Brush Arbor attendance punch cards will be given to attendees. Joseph Bellow of Mercer mentioned that a person’s card will be punched for each service attended, with a drawing on July 14.

Attendance is open to everyone, regardless of church affiliation.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved from Lineville City Park to Lineville Baptist Church. Bellow said organizers will notify attendees via Facebook and other means as quickly as possible if a service is relocated indoors.

For more information on Brush Arbor from July 10 to 14, contact Gary Porter at 660-748-8845 or Lori Porter at 660-748-8844.

