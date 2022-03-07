Brunswick man injured in crash on Highway 24

The Highway Patrol reports a Brunswick man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a van running off the road west of Brunswick Sunday afternoon March 6.
Eighty-year-old Gail Stephenson was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
The van traveled west on Highway 24 before running off the right side of the road and hitting a ditch.
The vehicle had extensive damage and Stephenson was wearing a seat belt
Assistance was provided by the Chariton County Ambulance and Sheriff’s Department.