Brunswick man injured in crash on Highway 24

The Highway Patrol reports a Brunswick man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a van running off the road west of Brunswick Sunday afternoon March 6.

Eighty-year-old Gail Stephenson was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

The van traveled west on Highway 24 before running off the right side of the road and hitting a ditch.

The vehicle had extensive damage and Stephenson was wearing a seat belt

Assistance was provided by the Chariton County Ambulance and Sheriff’s Department.

