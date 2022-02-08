Browning man sentenced to prison on multiple charges

A Browning man was sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court on February 7, 2022, on multiple charges from 2020.

Forty-nine-year-old Robert Lee Wood the Third (III) pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years with the Missouri Division of Adult Institutions on a charge of felony failure to appear and seven years on a felony driving while revoked charge. He was also sentenced to 60 days in jail on misdemeanor resisting arrest, detention, or stop.

The sentences are to run consecutive to Wood’s current sentences.

