The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the transport Wednesday of a Browning man to the Grundy County Detention Center from the Moberly Correctional Facility.

Forty-five-year-old Robert Lee Wood was arrested on a failure to appear or pay on misdemeanor charges of passing a bad check of less than $500 and violating of an adult protection order.

His bonds total $1,350 cash only, and he is to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court June 12th.

