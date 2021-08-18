Browning man life-flighted to University Hospital after crashing on Highway 5

KTTN News
A Browning man was injured Tuesday night when the pickup he was driving traveled off Highway 5 in Linn County, went through a fence, and struck a tree three-fourths of a mile south of Purdin.

Twenty-two-year-old Alexander Gerst of Browning received serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter (LifeFlight Eagle) to University Hospital in Columbia.

The pickup was demolished in the Tuesday night crash. A trooper reported Gerst was not using a seat belt.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Linneus Fire Department and first responders, as well as the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

