Browning man life-flighted after hitting creek bank, accused of DWI

A Browning resident was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck he was driving went off a country road and hit a creek bank west of Browning.

Thirty-year-old Cody Lane was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

The crash happened one mile west of Browning on Elk Road as the westbound truck went off the left side of the road and hit the creek bank, demolishing the vehicle.

Lane was not wearing a seat belt and was accused of driving while intoxicated.

