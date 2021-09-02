Browning man faces weapons charges after shooting incident in May

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Felony charges have been filed in Linn County against a Browning man after an investigation into a shooting at a residence in Browning in May.

Forty-two-year-old Scott Elliot Robinson has been charged with accessory to unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building and armed criminal action.

Bond is $2,000 with conditions, including not having contact with any witnesses or entry onto premises where they reside or work and house arrest with a GPS monitor to be hooked up prior to release from jail. Robinson is also not to have contact with Deidre Eastin or David Shiner. Robinson’s current address is shown as the Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shiner of Chillicothe and 39-year-old Eastin of Marceline were previously charged with the felonies of accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Shiner is next scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court September 16th, and Eastin is scheduled for Division One September 7th.

A probable cause statement from Detective Griffin Surtin from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office accuses Robinson of conspiring with Eastin and Shiner through multiple phone calls. The phone calls were recovered from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Shiner allegedly drove a vehicle south on South First Street, pointed a shotgun out the driver’s side window at a residence in the 200 block of East Park Street, and fired about four to six rounds at the west side of the residence from the road. Eastin was said to be the passenger in the vehicle.

According to Surtin, Shiner struck one window with two rounds, and two rounds shattered the window. Another round was reportedly directed north of the first two shots and struck the vinyl siding between two windows. On the second story of the house, two more shot patterns were found.

The probable cause statement notes four individuals were inside the residence at the time, one of which was a juvenile. Two individuals were reportedly in their bedroom and awakened, and the other two were in the kitchen about to walk down the steps that face the shattered window.

