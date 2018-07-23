“Cruising Through the Years” is the theme of the Browning Homecoming this Friday night and Saturday.

Friday night’s schedule includes an ice cream social hosted by Linn County R-1 cheerleaders, and live music by Chris Daugherty on the park stage, both beginning at 5:30.

A baby show, Prince and Princess, Junior Queen, and Queen contests are on tap Friday night at 7 o’clock with registration beginning at 6 o’clock for all classes. Organizers say there will be regular baby show classes. The Princess and Princess contests are for eight to 12-year-olds, Junior Queen for those for 13 to 15 and the Queen division for 16 to 18-year olds. The entry fee is $5.00 for the Queen competition and $2.00 for all other divisions.

A karaoke contest is scheduled Friday night at 8:30 with an entry fee of $10.00. Pre-registration is recommended by contacting Lawrence Allen due to a limited number of available spots. Cash prizes are to be awarded for first through third places.

Saturday’s activities include a slow pitch softball tournament, vendors at the park and community center, as well as kids rides and activities at the park provided by Rare Air Entertainment. All activities are scheduled to begin at 8 o’clock and continue through the day.

A 5K run-walk also is slated for Saturday morning at 8 o’clock at the Browning Homecoming with pre-registration recommended by contacting Libby Allen. Registration can also be completed Saturday morning at the park where the race begins.

A car show starts Saturday morning at 8 o’clock on Main Street with those interested in participating by registering with Deetta Jones.

Other activities Saturday in Browning include a pet parade and contest at the park at 10 o’clock, the regular parade at Noon on Main Street, a pedal tractor pull at 2 o’clock at the basketball court, a dinner at 6 o’clock at the community center, and live music and a street dance at 9 o’clock on Main Street.

