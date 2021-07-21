Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Browning Homecoming will be at the city park July 30th through August 1st.

Activities will start July 30th at 6:30 in the evening with a baby show as well as Little Mister and Miss, Prince and Princess, Junior Queen, and Queen contests. The entry fee is $5 for participants ages 13 to 18. Washers and cornhole will start at 7 o’clock. An ice cream social will be at 7:30. Ice cream and cake will cost $3.

That Saturday vendors will open at 8 o’clock in the morning. A pet show will be at 10 o’clock. A parade will start at noon. Archery will be at 1 o’clock. A poker run will start at 2 o’clock, with each hand costing $10. Off the Wall Entertainment will be at the ball park from 2 until 8 o’clock.

Browning Betterment will hold a steak supper at 6 o’clock. A steak meal will cost $10, and a hamburger meal will be $8. A silent auction and raffle will be held, with bidding closing at 8 o’clock. No Apology will perform music at 7 o’clock.

A concession stand will open July 30th at 5 o’clock in the evening and July 31st at 9:30 in the morning.

A community church service will be held in the Browning city park August 1st at 11 o’clock in the morning. A free will donation meal will follow.

Browning Homecoming attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs. Money raised will go toward events to be held during the 2022 Browning Sesquicentennial.

More information can be found on the Browning Homecoming Facebook page.

(Email [email protected] with questions or concerns about this article)

Related