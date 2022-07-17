Browning Homecoming Sesquicentennial set to run July 29 through 31st

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Browning Homecoming Sesquicentennial celebration will be held from July 29th through 31st.

Activities planned for that Friday evening include a baby and queen show, a performance by Felicia Moore, cornhole at 7 o’clock, an ice cream social at 7:30, and a peddle pull at 8 o’clock.

That Saturday will include a pet show at 9:30 in the morning, an all-school reunion from 10 to 2 o’clock, a parade at noon, archery and children’s games at 1 o’clock, and a poker run at 1:30. There will also be a steak and hamburger dinner at 6 o’clock and a performance by the band Riker at 7 o’clock. A gun raffle winner will be drawn during the intermission of the show.

A community church service will be held in the Browning Park on July 31st at 11 am and a fish and chicken fry will start at noon.

Browning Homecoming Sesquicentennial attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.