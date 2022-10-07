Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st.

Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are accused of selling fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died.

Glosser waived formal arraignment on October 6th and entered a plea of not guilty. She was also charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. She is next scheduled for court on November 3rd for a plea or trial setting.

Probable cause statements say text and Facebook messages indicate the woman who overdosed was to pick up some illegal narcotics from Glosser and Maddox at Glosser’s residence the night of March 1st. The woman died the next morning despite being given chest compressions, the administration of two Narcan doses, and other life-saving techniques.