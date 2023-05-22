Brookfield woman injured after SUV and semi-truck sideswipe on Highway 5

Local News May 22, 2023 KTTN News
Big Rig Crash (Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Brookfield woman was taken to the hospital following an accident Monday morning one mile north of Marceline.

Twenty-six-year-old Samantha Walgren was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries when her southbound vehicle and a northbound semi-truck, sideswiped each other.

The sports utility vehicle came to rest in a ditch and was demolished in the 8:45 am accident on Highway 5. The Freightliner was driven by 33-year-old Matthew Sly of Clifton Hill.

Walgren was not using a seat belt, however, Sly was using a seat belt. Damage was minor for the Freightliner.

Post Views: 401
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.