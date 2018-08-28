Brookfield woman faces multiple felony charges

Multiple charges have been filed against a Brookfield woman, including allegations of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location such as a park.

Forty-two-year-old Tammy Lundy of 312 East Clark in Brookfield faces three felony counts of alleged distribution of a drug; two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; and one count of driving while license was revoked or suspended.

Lundy also faces two misdemeanor counts: possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. All of the counts are stem from incidents alleged to have occurred August 16th through the 22nd. The North Missouri Drug Task force is listed as the arresting agency with charges filed last week by Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Tracy Carlson.

During a session of Linn County Associate Circuit Court Monday, Ms. Lundy waived formal arraignment when she appeared via a video link while held in custody at the Macon County Jail. The court reduced bond to $50,000 cash or surety with a ten percent cash allowance also allowed. When a warrant was issued August 23rd, bond initially was set at $100,000 cash.

A preliminary hearing at the Courthouse in Linneus is scheduled for September 13th at 1 pm.

