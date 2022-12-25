Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier.

Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash.

The westbound sports utility vehicle she was operating went off the left side of Highway 36, crossed the eastbound lanes, and hit a highway sign in Macon County.

Damage to the SUV was moderate and Garrett was wearing a seat belt.

