Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36

Local News December 25, 2022 KTTN News
Life Flight Helicopter
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier.

Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash.

The westbound sports utility vehicle she was operating went off the left side of Highway 36, crossed the eastbound lanes, and hit a highway sign in Macon County.

Damage to the SUV was moderate and Garrett was wearing a seat belt.

