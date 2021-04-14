Brookfield student is recipient of Missouri Corn Scholarship

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee is pleased to award a 2021 Missouri Corn Scholarship to Brett Montgomery of Brookfield. Montgomery will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Missouri Corn Growers Association and the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council to help pay for his continuing education.

Brett is the son of Ryan and Valerie Montgomery. He is a senior at Brookfield R-III High School and plans to attend the University of Missouri where he will study agronomy.

This is the twenty-fifth year Missouri Corn Scholarships have been available for high school and college students. High school applicants must be in their senior year and Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area. They must also plan to attend a two- or four-year Missouri college or university and major in agronomy or a related subject. College applicants must also be Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area and be a junior enrolled in a Missouri four-year college or university majoring in the field of agronomy or a related subject.

Applications for the 2022 Missouri Corn Scholarship Program will be available online on or before Dec. 15, 2021. Learn more about Missouri Corn by visiting the Missouri Corn website.

