Brookfield resident injured in crash on Highway 36

A Brookfield resident was hurt when the sports utility vehicle she was driving hit the rear of a truck that was stationary on the shoulder of westbound Highway 36 on Friday morning one mile west of Utica.

Forty-year-old Megan Capps was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with minor injuries. The operator of the truck, 32-year old Jeremy Taylor of Kansas City, Kansas was not reported hurt.

The truck was stationary on the shoulder of westbound Highway 36 when it was hit from behind by the Westbound SUV, which came to rest upright in the median.

The SUV was demolished and damage to the truck was extensive. Hughes was wearing a seat belt while Taylor was exempt from using a seat belt.

