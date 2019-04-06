Brookfield Police Department reports Taylor L’Heureux found in Illinois

The Brookfield Police Department reports a missing or runaway juvenile last seen in Brookfield March 29th has been found.

The department reports 15-year-old Taylor L’Heureux was located Thursday along with a subject who was taken into custody in Illinois. That individual faces possible charges in Illinois and Missouri.

The Brookfield Police Department expressed appreciation to the law enforcement agencies who assisted in locating L’Heureux, including the Adams County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol.