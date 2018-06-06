Brookfield Police Department arrest two

The Brookfield Police Department reports the arrest of two Brookfield residents late last week.

The police arrested 21-year-old Gage Maxwell after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Helm Street and observed signs of impairment. He was transported to the police department for processing.

Maxwell refused to provide a sample of his breath, so a warrant was obtained for a sample of his blood. After a sample of his blood was obtained, he was released with summonses to appear in Linn County Associate Circuit Court for driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit. Online court information shows Maxwell is to appear in court June 28th for the DWI charge and July 17th for the exceeding the speed limit charge.

Brookfield police officers arrested 45-year-old Matthew Groves in the 200 block of Macon Street on two outstanding warrants from other counties. One warrant was out of Dallas County for child neglect, and the other was out of Clinton County for failure to appear on an original charge of unlawful use and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Groves was turned over to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office for transport to the Macon County Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...