Brookfield man veers off Highway 36 striking dry creek bed, destroying Cadillac

A 21-year-old man from Brookfield sustained moderate injuries after his vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with a dry creek bed in an early morning crash on Highway 36, two miles west of Laclede.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Griffin, Trooper Hainey, and the Brookfield Fire and Rescue team responded to the scene. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 AM on June 25, 2023.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2002 Cadillac Escalade driven by Mason L. Swift-Tarpening was traveling westbound on Highway 36 when it veered off the left side of the roadway.

Swift-Tarpening was transported by the Linn County Ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for medical treatment.

The Cadillac Escalade was totaled in the crash, and Swift-Tarpening was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Stills Towing.

