Brookfield man sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of child molestation and sexual abuse

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Brookfield man was sentenced to 14 years in the Department of Corrections in Linn County Circuit Court on February 8th on sex-related felony charges. A Linn County jury found Coyle guilty in November.

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports 44-year-old Rocky Coyle was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections on two counts of second-degree child molestation and four years on first-degree sexual abuse. The sentence on the sexual abuse charge is to be consecutive to the one on the other counts.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports that child molestation counts are statutorily defined as a “dangerous felony” and require a minimum prison term to serve 85% of the imposed sentence.

The Brookfield and Kirksville police departments investigated the case.

(Rocky Coyle Photo courtesy Mo Dept of Corrections)

Related