Brookfield man involved in high-speed chase on Highway 36 bound over to Division One of Caldwell County court

A case was bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court the morning of Thursday, June 25th for a Brookfield man allegedly involved in a high speed chase of a vehicle going the wrong way on U. S. Highway 36 in December.

The court accepted a waiver of preliminary hearing for 58 year old Robert Shiflett. He is scheduled for a formal arraignment July 6th.

Shiflett has been charged with the felonies of driving while intoxicated—aggravated and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. He has also been charged with the misdemeanors of exceeding the posted speed limit and possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. His bond was previously set at $100,000 cash only, bond supervision services, and use of a drug patch.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported Deputy John Stafford began a chase on U. S. 36 west of Wheeling when a vehicle jumped the median. A probable cause statement says the vehicle driven by Shiflett was checked going 108 miles per hour, was observed crossing the center line several times, failed to stop of an emergency vehicle, and drove recklessly with disregard for other motorists.

The pursuit ended in Caldwell County. No injuries were reported from the incident.

