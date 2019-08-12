Brookfield man injured in I-35 crash north of Pattonsburg

A Brookfield man was injured early Sunday evening when the pickup he was driving struck the rear of a large truck in front of him.

The accident happened on southbound Interstate 35, about three miles north of Pattonsburg. 60-year-old Garry Viswell of Brookfield received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The report noted he was not using a seat belt and his pickup was demolished,

The larger truck, a Volvo Tractor unit, received minor damage. The truck was driven by a Des Moines, Iowa resident, 36-year-old Elvis Hamzagic, who wasn’t reported hurt.