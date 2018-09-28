Brookfield man hurt when car strikes tractor-trailer truck

The Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield man sustained minor injuries when a car struck a tractor-trailer truck’s trailer Friday morning.

Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Moser of Brookfield traveled west on U. S. Highway 36 two miles west of Meadville when the car he drove hit the trailer in the rear. The driver of the tractor-trailer truck is listed as 65-year-old Jerry Albertson of Meadville.

The car was totaled, and the truck received minor damage.

An ambulance transported Moser to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe and the Patrol reports Albertson did not sustain any injuries.

Both drivers wore seatbelts at the time of the accident. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Meadville First Responders assisted at the scene.