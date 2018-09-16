Brookfield man dies, Carrollton man injured in Saturday night crash

A Brookfield man was fatally injured and a Carrollton resident minor injuries in an accident early Saturday night east of Carrollton. Both individuals were pedestrians at the site of a stalled farm tractor and a parked car near a hillcrest on Highway 24.

Sixty-eight-year-old John Burns of Brookfield was pronounced dead at Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. 42-year-old Brian Hale of Carrollton was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The accident happened approximately seven miles east of Carrollton on Highway 24, just east of Carroll County Road 311. The farm tractor was stalled facing westbound and the car was parked in the eastbound lane when a car driven west by 37-year old Bryan Tebbenkamp of Holden crested a hill and hit the unoccupied stalled farm tractor, John Burns and the unoccupied parked car causing the farm tractor to hit Brian Hale.

Tebbenkamp was wearing a seatbelt when the accident happened.