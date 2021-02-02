Brookfield man charged with domestic assault

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Brookfield man accused of threatening to kill someone has been charged with felony first-degree domestic assault.

An arraignment was held February 1st for 45-year-old James Slater who requested an own recognizance bond, but the prosecuting attorney opposed it. The court amended the bond as continuing at $30,000, but Slater is now allowed to post a surety bond or 10% with the court. Slater is to have no contact with the victim or enter on to any premises where he resides or works. Slater is also to not consume alcohol or enter any establishment where alcohol is the primary item of sale.

He is next to appear in court on February 4th.

A probable cause statement from Brookfield Police Officer Austin Lucky says the alleged victim advised Slater came home intoxicated and became emotional and aggressive. Slater reportedly grabbed a knife and told the other person he would kill him before putting the other person in a chokehold. A witness told law enforcement she saw the victim’s face turn blue. That person claimed his throat hurt, and it was swollen.

Lucky notes a portable breath test was done on Slater, and the reading was .139 blood alcohol concentration.

