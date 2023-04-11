Brookfield man charged after sexually assaultiing 10-year-old girl

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Brookfield man faces charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a child on April 8th.

Fifty-two-year-old Russell Alan Pirkey has been charged in one case with three felony counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years of age. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only. He is not to have contact with the alleged juvenile victim or entry onto any premises where the victim resides, works, or goes to school. He is to have house arrest with an ankle monitor.

In another case, Pirkey has been charged with felony first-degree harassment and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

He was scheduled for arraignment in the cases on Tuesday afternoon, April 11, 2023.

A probable cause statement indicates the victim was a 10-year-old girl. Pirkey is also accused of showing her pornographic videos and images in August and taking nude photos of her to post on an app.

Pirkey has a criminal history in the State of Florida.

