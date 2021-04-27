Brookfield man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender after crashing on Highway 36

April 27, 2021
A single-vehicle accident on Monday injured 35-year-old John Thompson of Brookfield.

The pickup he was driving ran off Highway 36 and struck the ditch. The report listed Thompson with moderate injuries with treatment at Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The highway patrol accused John Thompson of five felony counts of alleged failure to register as a sex offender and not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.

The truck received minor damage.

Thompson was to be held without bond in the Macon County Jail.

