Brookfield man accused of sexual contact with his minor sister

A Brookfield man accused of having sexual contact in 2014 with his minor sister has been charged in Linn County.

Twenty-three-year-old Cody Lee Munsterman has been charged with the felonies of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy with a victim less than 12 years of age and sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child under 15—first offense. Bond is $50,000 cash only.

A probable cause statement from Deputy Victoria Fogarty with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office accuses Munsterman of having sexual contact with the 10-year-old girl when he was 17.

The charges came after a re-interview of the girl at the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center on March 16th.

