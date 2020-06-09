Brookfield felon enters “Not Guilty” plea in Linn County court

A felon from Brookfield accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit in February entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Linn County Circuit Court the morning of Tuesday, June 9th. Online court information shows 38 year old Matthew Guilford waived formal arraignment, and he is next scheduled to be in court in Linn County July 17th.

He has felony charges from February of first degree assault or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim; armed criminal action; resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing; and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabionoid.

Authorities previously reported Guilford was originally wanted on an arrest warrant on felony charges in Linn County of second degree trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance. He pled not guilty on those charges Tuesday, June 9th, too.

Authorities also previously reported he was wanted on a federal parole warrant on an original charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Guilford also faces felony charges in Livingston County stemming from February of first degree endangering the welfare of a child—first offense—no sexual contact and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. No bond is allowed on the Livingston County warrant.

