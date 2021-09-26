Brookfield Chamber of Commerce presents “Octoberfest” on October 9

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce presents Octoberfest activities at Twin Parks on October 9, 2021.

Activities include a baby show at 9 o’clock, a talent show at 10, and a pet contest at 11 o’clock. There’s an “Anything Pumpkin” baking contest at noon and a corn hole tournament is at the Elks parking lot at noon.

A scavenger hunt is at 6:30 the evening of October 9 with participants registering at 6 o’clock at South City Park. The charge is $20.00 per team. The Band Engineers with Principal performs at South City Park from 9 until midnight. Those attending are encouraged to take lawn chairs.

Octoberfest in Brookfield on October 9 also includes vendors and bounce houses.

