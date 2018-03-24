Brookfield, Cameron residents hurt in crash near Hamilton

Brookfield and Cameron residents were hurt late Friday afternoon when, according to the highway patrol, a car pulled into the path of a sports utility vehicle west of Hamilton.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Slayde Day of Cameron, was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The patrol reported the driver of the SUV.  58-year-old Mark Moser of Brookfield also had minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.

The accident happened two miles west of Hamilton on Highway 36 at Route P as Moser was eastbound on 36 when the southbound car driven by Day pulled from a crossover into the path of Moser’s SUV.  The SUV hit the passenger side of the car demolishing both vehicles.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

