Brookfield and Princeton residents arrested in Grundy County

Local News September 23, 2019 KTTN News
Arrest graphic with handcuffs

Two arrests, in separate cases, were released this morning by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

A forty-two-year-old resident of Brookfield, Kelli Sethman, has been charged in Grundy County with receiving stolen property September 1, 2019. Sethman is accused of receiving, retaining, and/or disposing of two items, a John Deere Model 20 pedal car and a Jet Flight pedal car, valued at over $750.00, with the alleged knowledge or belief that they were stolen. Bond was set at $10,000.

Rural Princeton resident, 21-year-old Madison Marie Lewis, was arrested Sunday on a probation violation warrant in Grundy County with bond set at $2,500 cash. The original charges from June involved drugs.

Both Madison Lewis and Kelli Sethman are to appear Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

