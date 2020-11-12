Brinda Marsh named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Brinda Marsh, a pharmacy technician II at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2020. Steve Schieber, Chief Executive Officer, presented the award to Marsh at a ceremony held in her honor on November 12.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Marsh’s co-workers said, “Brinda is always willing to help wherever she is needed, which includes assisting at Hedrick Medical Center periodically. She recently assumed a heavier workload due to the unexpected absence of a coworker. You will never catch her without a smile on her face. She is diligent about ensuring patients are always taken care of, whether it be inpatients or retail customers picking up prescriptions. She is a hard worker and a pleasure to be around, a true asset to our organization.”

In recognition of the award, Marsh received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, five eStore vouchers, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet.

