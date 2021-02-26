Brinda Marsh named Wright Memorial Hospital 2020 Employee of the Year

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital recently announced their 2020 Employee of the Year. Brinda Marsh, a pharmacy technician II at Wright Memorial Hospital, was presented with the award at a ceremony held in her honor on February 25. The other finalist for the award was Audra Beverlin, 4th Quarter 2020 Employee of the Quarter.

Marsh has been with Wright Memorial Hospital for over 26 years. Her coworkers say, “Brenda is always willing to help out wherever she is needed. This includes assisting at either Wright Memorial Hospital or Hedrick Medical Center. She recently had to take on a heavier workload due to an unexpected absence of a coworker. You will never catch her without a smile on her face. She is diligent about ensuring patients are always taken care of, whether inpatients or retail customers are picking up prescriptions. She is a hard worker and a pleasure to be around. Brenda is a true asset to our organization.”

Marsh and her husband Jim will be celebrating her 45th wedding anniversary this year. They have three children, two grandchildren, and have one more on the way. She enjoys walking and yoga, reading, binging a good series on Netflix, and spending time with her family.

In recognition of the award, Marsh’s name will be engraved on a permanent plaque displayed within the hospital along with her photo, and she will receive a recognition plaque, a parking space of her choice for a year, and acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet.

