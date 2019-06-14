Bright Futures Trenton to sponsor “Back to School” events at several locations in Trenton

Bright Futures Trenton is seeking donations for its Community Back to School event. The free needs-based event for Trenton R-9 families will include activities at multiple locations on August 6, 2019.

Items being sought include gently used Trenton Bulldog apparel to be shared through Pass the Pride and gently used gym shoes for elementary school students. These items can be dropped off at the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri Office or placed in collection boxes at Hy-Vee or Rissler Elementary School.

Bright Futures Trenton is also accepting gently worn, clean clothing for preschool through high school students, which can be dropped off at the First Baptist Church on Oklahoma Avenue during business hours. The donations will be accepted through August 1st.

The Community Back to School event will start at Trenton High School the morning of August 6th at 9 o’clock with online enrollment as well as the distribution of school supplies, Bulldog apparel, and elementary gym shoes. The event will be held until 6 o’clock in the evening. Participants can get popcorn and drinks at the Trenton Cinema from 2 to 6 o’clock.

The Grundy County Health Department will offer screening at its Annual School Health Fair at the First Christian Church on Princeton Road from 4 to 7 o’clock. The health fair is open to all Grundy County students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students who complete the screenings will receive school supplies and a pass for a free pool party the night of August 6th, and there will be games and prizes at the health fair. Community partners will display information on their services and local emergency services personnel will also be in attendance.

At the First Baptist Church from 4 to 7 o’clock, there will be the distribution of clothes and new shoes as well as haircuts. Hy-Vee will hold a cookout in Moberly Park from 6 to 8 o’clock.

The Community Back to School Event August 6th will conclude with a swim party at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center from 7 to 9 o’clock.

More information on the event can be obtained on the Bright Futures Trenton Facebook page or my emailing Terri Critten with Bright Futures.