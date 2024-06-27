Bright Futures Trenton to host back-to-school event August 8

Share To Your Social Network

Bright Futures Trenton will host the Grundy County Back-to-School Event on August 8 at various locations, offering an array of resources and activities for students and their families.

Backpacks and supplies will be distributed at the Laredo R-7 School from noon to 3 p.m. From 2 to 6 p.m., the First Christian Church Activity Center will provide gym shoes, safety, and information stations, Grundy County Food Pals information, socks, and underwear. In the Trenton High School Commons, supplies and backpacks will be available for Trenton R-9 and Grundy County Head Start, Pass the Pride, and Trenton R-9 stations.

The Trenton Cinema will offer free popcorn and drinks from 3 to 5 p.m.

From 4 to 6 p.m., the First Assembly of God Church will have new shoes and hygiene items during New Soles for Bright Futures and Suds for Students. Clothing for all ages will be available at the First Baptist Church.

Free haircuts will be offered at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall from 4 to 7 p.m.

School supplies, backpacks, and gym shoes will be available in the Spickard R-2 School gym from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. A Kiwanis cookout at Moberly Park will also take place during that time.

The Grundy County Back-to-School Event on August 8 will conclude with a swim party sponsored by BTC Bank at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

School supplies will be distributed to Grundy County R-5 elementary school students at the beginning of the school year. For more information on school supplies for Grundy R-5, contact Stacey Russell at [email protected].

