Bright Futures Trenton to hold Back-to-School event set for August 12

Churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals can help with the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event. School supplies, clothing, shoes, hygiene supplies, and haircuts will be available at multiple locations for students of Grundy County schools on August 12th. The goal of the event is to distribute items to students in need from preschool through 12th grade.

Community members can donate backpacks, supplies, or cash. Those who want to commit supplies or monetary donations are asked to contact the Grundy County school of choice by July 20th.

Individuals and small groups will be needed starting at the end of July to assemble supplies. Other ways to help include donating new shoes at the Hodge Presbyterian Church of Trenton, gently used clothes at the Trenton First Baptist Church or hygiene items at the Trenton First Assembly of God Church. Community members can also volunteer to help with distribution on August 12th.

Contacts for more information include Lynn Griffin for Trenton R-9 at 660-359-7785, Misty Foster or Robin Griswold for Laredo R-7 at 660-286-2225, Terri Holtzclaw for Spickard R-2 at 660-973-2232, Jennifer Dyer for Grundy County R-5 at 660-673-6312, or Rebecca Steinhoff for Pleasant View R-6 at 660-359-3438. More information on the Back to School Event can also be found on the Bright Futures Trenton Facebook page.

