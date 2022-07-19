Bright Futures Trenton to hold “Back to School” event

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bright Futures Trenton will hold its Back to School Event next month for students in Grundy County. The needs-based event will be held on August 11th with activities at various locations.

School supplies and backpacks will be distributed for Trenton R-9 students at the First Christian Church of Trenton from noon to 6 pm. Supplies and backpacks will also be distributed for Grundy County R-5 students at the elementary school in Humphreys from noon to 3 o’clock, for Laredo R-7 at the Laredo School from noon to 3 pm, and for Spickard R-2 at the Spickard School gym from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

Gym shoes, Trenton Bulldog Pass the Pride, and information and safety stations will be at the First Christian Church of Trenton on August 11th from noon to 6 pm. Haircuts will also be available at that church from 4 to 7 pm.

Also from 4 to 7 o’clock, new shoes, hygiene products, and information stations will be at the First Assembly of God Church of Trenton. Clothing, socks, and underwear will be distributed at the First Baptist Church of Trenton.

Free refreshments will be provided at the Trenton Cinema from 2 to 5 o’clock.

The Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event will also include a cookout and swim party at Moberly Park of Trenton. The cookout will be on August 11th from 6 to 7 pm, and the swim party will run from 6:30 to 8:30.