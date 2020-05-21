Bright Futures Trenton sets date for back-to-school event

Bright Futures Trenton has set a date for its Community-Wide Back to School Event. School supplies, backpacks, shoes, haircuts, and hygiene items will be available for Grundy County students on August 13th from noon to 7 o’clock. Specific locations have not been announced.

Bright Futures is collecting gently used Trenton Bulldog apparel for Pass the Pride at the back to school event. Bulldog shirts, sweats, hoodies, jackets, and shorts can be donated in collection boxes at the Dollar General at 301 South Main Street or at Hy-Vee.

